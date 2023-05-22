Apron downstream barrage across River Cauvery at Mukkombu lies in ruins

May 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Damage to the apron downstream the barrage across the River Cauvery at Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) near Tiruchi has raised concerns among farmers and locals.

The concrete floor on the riverbed and huge boulders of the apron are in disarray on the immediate downstream of the barrage for almost the entire width of the river. At some places, huge concrete boulders lie in a heap, while at other places the boulders have sunk into the riverbed. The apron prevents scouring due to water flow from the barrage. The damage was largely caused due to the heavy discharge of water through the barrage for over a hundred days during the monsoon season last year.

The barrages across the Cauvery and Kollidam are vital structures for regulating the water flow to the delta. It is from here that the flow of water in the Cauvery and Grand Anicut is managed by the Water Resources Department. Whenever there is surplus flow, the water is diverted into Coleroon from here.

The barrage across Cauvery was commissioned in 1977 and about a decade ago, the shutters of the barrage were repaired. Until then, no major repairs had been carried out on the structure. The WRD had then taken technical guidance from the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi, and the corroded bottom portion of the shutters was cut and replaced with new metal sheets.

With the collapse of a portion of the barrage across the Kollidam (on the other side of Mukkombu) due to heavy water flow in 2018 remaining fresh in memory, farmers are worried that the damage to the apron could impact on the stability of the barrage across Cauvery too.

Expressing concern over the damage to the apron and the condition of the tilting pier, P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, observed that the damage to the apron could lead to erosion and affect the barrage.

“A new barrage has been built across Kollidam, but the barrage across Cauvery needs to be strengthened. The government should take immediate measures to strengthen the barrage and avert any untoward incident,” Mr.Ayyakannu said, citing the collapse of a portion of the Kollidam barrage.

P.Ayyarappan, a resident of Allur, points out that one of the piers of the barrage had sunk slightly into the riverbed some years ago and stands tilted. “The barrage should be maintained properly. Repairs should be carried out urgently as the Mettur dam will be opened for irrigation soon and the monsoon season is also not too far away,” he said.

When contacted, sources in WRD said a proposal for carrying out repairs had been forwarded to the government for approval and sanction of funds.