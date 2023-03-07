HamberMenu
Approval awaited for project to connect Madurai and Karur highways in Tiruchi

March 07, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan
The Koraiyar river bund is planned to be developed as a full fledged road to connect Tiruchi with Madurai, Dindigul and Karur.

The Tiruchi Corporation has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to connect Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway with Tiruchi - Karur National Highway along the banks of River Koraiyar and awaits clearance from the State government.

Starting from Tiruchi-Madurai road near Panjapur, the proposed nine-metre-wide double lane for 12.5 km will run through Dheeran Nagar on Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway, Kuzhumayee Amman temple and Vayalur Road to join Tiruchi-Karur road near Kudamurutti bridge.

Either Tiruchi Corporation or the Highways Department is likely to be the project implementing agency, said a Corporation official and added that the proposed road is expected to decongest a few arterial roads of the city, such as Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway and Vayalur Road, as commuters in two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can use this road instead of navigating through the city.

The civic body has been working with the Public Works Department to construct retaining walls and to strengthen the bunds of River Koraiyar before the commencement of the project and also concentrating on land acquisition in a few areas.

The DPR is at the final stage of getting the administrative clearance from the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply and is likely to get the consent in a fortnight. Soon after the approval, the project implementing agency will float tenders and work will begin after a month. The total cost of the project is around ₹320 crore and it will take two years to complete the works, the official added.

