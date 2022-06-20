‘Approaching Jal Sakthi Ministry over Mekedatu issue will undermine CWMA’

The State government’s decision to approach the Ministry of Jal Shakti, seeking its intervention and suitable directions to the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the Mekedatu issue would only undermine the powers of the Authority, said P.R. Pandian, general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association, here on Monday.

As per the Supreme Court observations, the Authority could arrive at a decision based on the points put forth by the member States only and the Central government representative in the Authority could act as an observer.

The Apex Court had also pointed out that the member States should abide by the Authority’s decision and in case anyone refuses then the Authority might approach the Central government for assistance. If the Central government expresses its inability, then the issue might be brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.

Stating that already the Karnataka government had decided to subvert the Authority’s powers by approaching the Jal Shakti Ministry in the dam construction controversy, adoption of the same path by the Tamil Nadu government would only enfeeble the autonomous body, he regretted.

Meanwhile, Delta farmers have some reservations about the inclusion of farmers’ representatives in the proposed delegation from Tamil Nadu to meet the Central government representatives in New Delhi.

They have demanded the inclusion of office-bearers/members from apolitical farmers’ associations in the delegation as done in the past by the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.

In an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government, the district secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, Sundara Vimalanathan claimed that the Karnataka government’s practice of adopting a comprehensive composition of all political party representatives and apolitical farmers association members had its own impact in achieving the upper riparian State’s goals in Cauvery issue.