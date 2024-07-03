ADVERTISEMENT

Approach road to Samayapuram being widened

Published - July 03, 2024 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department has begun work on widening the approach road leading to Samayapuram from the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Highways Department has begun work on widening the road leading to Samayapuram from the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, meeting a long felt need.

The road, running for nearly 1.5 km, is the main approach road to Samayapuram for people visiting the town and Sri Mariamman Temple from the national highway. The road is used by hundreds of people every day, besides a large number of padayatris visiting the temple on special occasions and festivals.

There were demands for widening the road as vehicles were plying on both directions on it. The road is now being widened by the Highways Department at an estimate of ₹2.2 crore. Storm water drains are also being built as part of the project.

“The widening of the road will be of much help to the devotees, especially those taking up padayatra to the Samayapuram temple,” said N. Saravanan, a resident of Thuraiyur.

