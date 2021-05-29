Appointment orders issued to temporary medcial staff

Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva. V. Meyyanathan on Saturday distributed appointment orders to 49 doctors who expressed their willingness to serve along with government doctors engaged in combat against the novel coronavirus in Tiruvarur district for a period of three months.

The District Health Department during the first week of this month had indicated to the government that it required additional doctors (in the cadre of assistant surgeons), nurses, lab technicians and others numbering 315 in addition to the existing health department staff in the district to fight the pandemic with vigour and save the people.

After considering the request positively, the State government accorded sanction for appointing the required number of doctors (75), nurses (95), lab technicians (41), X-ray technicians (4), data entry operators (20) and multi-purpose health workers (80) on consolidated salary for three months from the date of appointment with a rider that the service would not be regularised after completion of the contract period.

Interested persons were directed to appear for a walk-in-interview at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital on May 28 and the 49 doctors who have attended the interview and submitted their “undertaking letter”, has been selected for the temporary assistant surgeon posts, sources said.

The doctors would get a consolidated salary of ₹60,000 per month, nurses ₹14,000, Rs.10000 for X-ray technicians and data entry operators and Rs.8000 for lab technicians and multi-purpose health workers.

Meanwhile, Nannilam MLA and former Minister, R. Kamaraj on Saturday inspected COVID-19 vaccination exercises at government hospitals in Nannilam, Valangaiman and Peralam and primary health centres at Aalangudi and Sengalipuram falling under Nannilam Assembly constituency.

Talking to reporters at Valangaiman, Mr. Kamaraj pointed out that the daily count of positive cases had started coming down from the recent peak of 34,000 cases compared to a maximum of 6,000 cases a day during the AIADMK regime.

Urging the DMK government to expedite containment and treatment measures on a war footing, he said bringing as many people as possible under the vaccination drive would alone help save people from falling victim to the dreadful virus infection.