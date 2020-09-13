Appointment of consultant for corporatisation of OFB angers trade union federations

Tiruchi

13 September 2020 21:45 IST

Slamming the Central Government for having selected a consultant for corporatisation of ordnance factories, trade union federations of defence employees have termed the act by the Defence Ministry as wastage of tax payers money.

The All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers Federation, and

Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh have reiterated their resolve to intensify their indefinite strike from October 12, opposing the corporatisation move.

The 80,000 defence civilian employees of 41 ordnance factories were shocked to learn that the Ministry of Defence has selected M/s. KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd., as consultancy agency for corporatisation of ordnance factories.

The ‘arbitrary decision’ was taken by the Ministry of Defence despite complaints of public interest lodged with the Central Vigilance Commission, PMO and the Ministry alleging serious lapses of standard norms for contracting of OFB for corporatisation through consultancy, C. Srikumar, General Secretary of AIDEF, said.

“The Federations have already challenged how the so-called corporatisation will make the Ordnance Factories more efficient and serve the cause of self-reliance better, especially when the armed forces have stopped placing orders at the Ordnance Factories. This will result in all the Ordnance Factories becoming sick and will lead to their closure. So far the Ministry of Defence is silent on this”, Mr. Srikumar said.

“Defence preparedness will be at stake, as the Ordnance Factories with more than 219 years legacy will be destroyed. Assets worth ₹1 lakh crore and 65,000 acres land will be the casualty”, Mr. Srikumar said.