Tiruchirapalli

Applications invited for scholarship

S.Ganesan TIRUCHI July 20, 2022 18:45 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 19:06 IST

The Department of Posts has invited applications from eligible students for the Deen Dayal SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) Yojana.

The scholarship scheme of the Department of Posts aims at generating interest in philately among students. Students of standards VI to IX with good academic record and pursuing philately as a hobby will be awarded the scholarship on the basis of a Philately Quiz and a Philately Project to be conducted by the Postal Circle Offices. The amount of scholarship is Rs. 6,000 per annum for each awardee.

The philately written quiz would be conducted at the regional level on September 1 by the department. Students selected at the regional level will have to submit a philately project for final selection. Detailed guidelines for the project will be issued to the selected students after the quiz, said C. Swathi Madhurima, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Tiruchi Division, in a press release.

Applications for the scheme can be had from the Philately Bureau at the Tiruchi Head Post Office and the last date for submission of filled-in applications is July 26.

