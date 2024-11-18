Applications invited for posts of Chairperson and Members of Child Welfare Committee in Perambalur

The Department of Child Welfare and Special Services has invited applications for the post of chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committee in Perambalur district.

Candidates should be aged below 35 and possess a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, sociology, human health, human development or special education for differently abled children. They should have at least seven years experience in the respective fields. Practising professionals with a degree in any of these fields are encouraged to apply.

The application format and eligibility criteria may be obtained from the District Child Protection Unit or the website https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in