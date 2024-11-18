 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for posts of Chairperson and Members of Child Welfare Committee in Perambalur

Published - November 18, 2024 06:29 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Child Welfare and Special Services has invited applications for the post of chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committee in Perambalur district.  

Candidates should be aged below 35 and possess a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, sociology, human health, human development or special education for differently abled children.  They should have at least seven years experience in the respective fields. Practising professionals with a degree in any of these fields are encouraged to apply. 

The application format and eligibility criteria may be obtained from the District Child Protection Unit or the website https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in 

Published - November 18, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / children

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.