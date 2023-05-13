ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for music competitions

May 13, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rasika Ranjana Sabha, Tiruchi, has invited applications from music students and budding professionals for its annual carnatic music competitions to be held in June. The competitions will be held in vocal, violin, flute, veena, and mridangam in sub-junior, junior, and senior categories.

Competitions would be held under 12 segments of different composers for juniors in the vocal category. Apart from first, second, and third prizes, the overall winner will be awarded the L.V Memorial Shield.

In the senior category, 36 competitions will be held for vocal music. The title of ‘Sangeetha Sri’ will be conferred on the winner who participates in 24 competitions and a quiz, and stands first overall. Participants from other States will be provided accommodation.

For applications and other details, contact the Rasika Ranjana Sabha, 146, West Boulevard Road, Tiruchi – 620 002 (Mobile: 94435-59508). Applications can be obtained through e-mail by sending a request to rrsabha@gmail.com

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date for receipt of filled in applications is May 20. Beyond this date, applications can be submitted with a fine till May 30, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US