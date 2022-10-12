Applications invited for Home Guard service

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 12, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police department has invited eligible persons to apply for Home Guard service in Thanjavur district.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said that applications would be issued from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 14 at the Home Guard office situated near the Tamil University Police Station on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi Highway.

Stating that 35 posts (34 for men and one woman) were to be filled up, the SP said that the applicants should be in the age group of 18 to 45 years with a minimum educational qualification of 10 th standard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the physical eligibility for men has been fixed at 167 cm height with a chest expansion of 81 to 86 cm, women should be 157 cm height. They should pass the 100-metre dash and long jump tests.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Men from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Pattukottai could apply, while the women from Pattukottai alone would be eligible. The candidates are required to bring their certificates/documents verification along with filled-in applications and undergo physical tests from 6 a.m. on October 17 at the Armed Reserve ground, Thanjavur, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app