Applications invited for Home Guard service

The police department has invited eligible persons to apply for Home Guard service in Thanjavur district.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni said that applications would be issued from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 14 at the Home Guard office situated near the Tamil University Police Station on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi Highway.

Stating that 35 posts (34 for men and one woman) were to be filled up, the SP said that the applicants should be in the age group of 18 to 45 years with a minimum educational qualification of 10 th standard.

While the physical eligibility for men has been fixed at 167 cm height with a chest expansion of 81 to 86 cm, women should be 157 cm height. They should pass the 100-metre dash and long jump tests.

Men from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Pattukottai could apply, while the women from Pattukottai alone would be eligible. The candidates are required to bring their certificates/documents verification along with filled-in applications and undergo physical tests from 6 a.m. on October 17 at the Armed Reserve ground, Thanjavur, she added.