Applications invited for Green Champion awards

Applications are invited for the State government’s Green Champion awards 2021 to honour 100 individuals or organisations that have implemented programmes to raise awareness of climate change and environmental protection in the past year.

The awards will carry a cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh each. District-level organisations, educational institutions, residents welfare associations, private individuals, local governance bodies and industrial workshops are eligible to apply.

Categories for the nominations are: environmental education and training; awareness; protection; research and execution of green technology; increasing land fertility; solid waste management; protection of waterbodies and wetlands; measures to mitigate effects of climate change; emission reduction; reducing and recycling plastic waste; environmental restoration; and measures to save coastal areas.

Online application forms can be downloaded from the website www.tnpcb.gov.in and the last date for submission of filled-in applications is March 15, a press release from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said.