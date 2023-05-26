Applications invited for DPR posts in Mahalir Thittam

May 26, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Applications for the posts of temporary District Resource Person (Non-Farm) in the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, Mahalir Thittam, from women degree holders are invited for posting in Thanjavur district rural areas.

Collector Deepak Jacob said in a press release that the applicants should possess either an undergraduate degree in rural development / social work / business management or a postgraduate degree in business management and should have work experience of two to 10 years.

Since their area of operation was to be in rural pockets of Thanjavur district, they should be fluent, both in vocal and writing, in Tamil language apart from ability to read and understand rules / information about the scheme and official communications / instructions available in English. Computer operating knowledge is a must, he said.

Selected candidates would be deployed for the work for not more than 15 days in a month with a daily honorarium of ₹3,500 for those having 10 years of experience or more and ₹2,500 per day for those having an experience of two to eight years.

Aspiring candidates should submit their applications addressed to the Joint Director / Project Director, Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, Mahalir Thittam office at the District Collectorate campus on or before June 2.

Later, an aptitude test would be conducted by the District Selection Committee and the list of successful candidates would be forwarded to the Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, Chennai for final selection of candidates for the vacant posts, the Collector said in the press release.

