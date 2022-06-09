Applications invited for ‘coordinator’ post

Applications for appointment as ‘coordinator’ of Employment Guarantee Scheme in 430 village panchayats in Tiruvarur district are invited from those who had earlier worked as ‘Makkal Nala Paniyarlargal.’

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release that only those who had lost their job on November 8, 2011, would be considered exclusively for the openings. Applications from the ‘general’ category of job seekers would not be entertained she said, adding that eligible applicants have to submit their applications to the respective Block Development Officer (Village Panchayat) from June 13 to 18.