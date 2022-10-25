Applications invited for benefit under Unemployment Assistance Scheme

Having facilitated migration of the candidates from erstwhile Composite Nagapattinam to the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district, the Department of Employment and Training has started receiving applications from eligible registrants for financial benefit under Unemployment Assistance Scheme.

The process of verifying live registrations of about 76,000 candidates belonging to Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Sirkazhi and Tranquebar taluks were carried out in the recent months. The verification was meant to reaffirm addresses of the registered candidates.

Those for whom a five-year duration of registration of SSLC, higher secondary and diploma qualifications had been completed as on September 30, 2022, are eligible to receive the financial benefit routed through the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre. As for differently-abled people, the duration of registration is one year.

The maximum age limit is 40 years for general category, and 45 years for SC/ST registrants, provided the annual family income is below ₹ 72,000.

Financial benefit of ₹ 200 is given for SSLC-failed registrant, ₹ 300 for SSLC-pass, ₹ 400 for higher secondary pass, and ₹ 600 for those who had completed degree qualification. The benefit will be deposited in their bank account once in three months, a press release issued by Collector R. Lalitha said.

For differently-abled registrants, those with literacy level of writing and reading and SSLC pass are entitled to ₹ 600 per month under the scheme. For HSC-pass the monthly assistance is ₹ 750 and those with degree qualification will get ₹ 1,000. Assistance for registrants in these categories will be provided every month.

The scheme excludes those who had already received the benefit for three years, and the youths with qualifications of engineering, medicine, agriculture and other professional degrees.

The applicants for this financial assistance will be required to produce their identity card issued by the Department of Employment and Training, original certificates of qualification from school and college, and transfer certificate, besides family card in person, alongside filled-in application form at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, the press release said. The applicants could also download the form from https://employmentexchange.tn.gov.in/download/html and submit the same before November 30, 2022. Further information would be provided over phone: 04364-299790, the release said.