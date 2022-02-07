Applications invited for award

The Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, has invited applications/nominations for its Munnodi Penmani (Role Model) award given to women achievers annually on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The award seeks to identify “unsung heroines” rendering selfless services to society. Women working in various fields, including academia, research, extension, arts, media, management, science, medicine and engineering, can apply. Entrepreneurs, leaders, physically challenged, self-help groups and those working in non-conventional areas can apply.

Interested persons can submit their bio-data or be nominated with details of age, education, address, contact number, area of achievement, contribution to society with documentary evidence to Director and Head, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, Khajamalai Campus, Tiruchi 620 023 before February 20, L.Ganesan, Registrar (incharge), Bharathidasan University, said in a press release.