Applications invited for arts awards

The Department of Art and Culture has invited applications for the annual arts awards for 2021-2022.

Artistes from the disciplines of Bharathanatyam, kummi, kolattam, oyilattam, mayilattam, thevarattam, pavaikoothu, tholpavai, naiyandimelam, karagam, kavadi, poikal kuthirai, marakal attam, kolkal attam, kazhiyal attam, kaniyankoothu, manattam, pampattam, kuravan-kurathi attam, azhiyattam, silambattam, artists, sculptors and musicians, including instrumentalists, can apply for the awards.

The following awards will be presented according to the age of the artistes: ‘Kalai Ilamani’ award (up to 18 years); ‘Kalai Valarmani’ award (19-35 years); ‘Kalai Sudarmani’ award (36-50 years); ‘Kalai Nanmani’ (51-65 years) and ‘Kalai Mudumani’ (66 years and above). Applicants must present their birth certificate as proof of age.

Those who have already won national, State or district awards are not eligible to apply. The last date for sending the applications is March 21. Candidates may send their applications to Assistant Director, Regional Centre for Arts and Culture, Night Soil Road, Moolathoppu, Srirangam – 06.