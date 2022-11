Applications invited for apprenticeship 

November 20, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, in Coordination with Board of Apprentice Training (SR), has invited online application from eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering (passed during 2020, 2021 and 2022 in Tamilnadu) for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship Training under Apprentices Act. The last date for applying online was December 18, 2022, a press release said. For further details, visit www.boat-srp.com (News & Events column).