Applications invited for allotment of space

As construction of a new commercial complex at the old Thillai Nagar market site is nearing completion, the Tiruchi Corporation has invited applications for allotment of floor space to prospective tenants.

The old market at Cross VII of Thillai Nagar, which was in a dilapidated state for more than two decades, was demolished to make way for the new shopping complex. The project, taken up under the Smart City Project, is being executed at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Although the corporation had long been planning to redevelop the market for more than a decade, it managed to find capital only under the Smart City Project. The work on the project commenced in 2018 and the complex is expected to be ready for occupation within the next few months.

The complex would have about 50,200 square feet of floor space in basement, ground plus three floors. The basement would have parking area.

The civic body said that the commercial complex could be taken on rent fully or by floors by government or private agencies. As of now, the tentative rental value as per the Public Works Department guideline was ₹ 53 per square feet.

However, the rent would be subject to change depending on the completion date and the then market value, infrastructure and amenities provided. If there were multiple applicants the allotment would be made through auction or by calling for tenders, officials said.

Since the construction work was still under way, prospective tenants can seek changes to suit their requirements.

Given the rapid commercial development in Thillai Nagar in the city in recent years, the civic body is hoping to generate substantial revenue and hopes the complex would find many takers.