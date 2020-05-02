Application for e-passes

Applicants seeking e-passes for travel for emergencies or marriages can apply for the same at the e-service centres being run by the Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation Ltd in the district from Monday onwards
Applicants can apply for the passes for travel for purposes of medical emergency, funerals or marriages. They should produce copies of their Aadhaar cards and relevant proof of purpose.
In case of medical treatment, doctor’s certificate should be produced and for marriages, invitations. For funerals, certificates from a medical officer or village administrative officer stating that the death has taken place should be produced, Collector S.Sivarasu said in a press release. Individuals can also apply online at https://tnepass.tnega.org
