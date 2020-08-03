Appeal to reject New Education Policy

THANJAVUR
The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has called upon the State Government to reject the New Education Policy announced by the Union Government.
In a statement issued here on Monday, P.Maniarasan, president, TDP, said that though it was pleasing to note that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had declared that the State Government would not concede the triple-language formula and imposition of Hindi, it was regrettable that the Chief Minister preferred not to comment on the main issue of ‘destroying the education system’ by indirectly exposing the children to hereditary education and making the Union Government as the sole authority to decide on education starting from pre-school to higher education.
As several Tamil nationalists’ associations and a majority of Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu were opposing the NEP and it was useless to seek modifications in the NEP announced by the Modi Government, the State governments should come forward to form a committee of educationalists and psychologists for formulating a new education policy.
If the Modi Government tried to impose the NEP in an authoritarian manner, all the political parties, including the ruling party, all movements, and associations and people should come together and protest.
As a prelude, the Tamil Nadu government should make it clear to the Union Government that Tamil Nadu rejected the NEP and would not implement it in the State, Mr.Maniarasan said.
