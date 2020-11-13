Appeal to preserve flora and fauna

13 November 2020 18:46 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

Former Scientist of the Bombay Natural History Society ( BNHS) Sivagurunesan on Wednesday called upon educationalists to teach the importance of preserving the nature and flora and fauna among the schoolchildren.

Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Salim Ali, internationally known naturalist and ornithologist, at the BNHS regional migration study at Point Calimere, he said that birds could live without man but man couldn’t live without birds.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director, BNHS Regional Migration Study Centre at Kodiakarai, who welcomed the gathering, said that bird ringing had started at Point Calimere about 35 years ago. About 2.5 lakh migratory birds had been ringed at the centre so far. Over 3,000 rings attached to the birds in Point Calimere have been recorded from bird research centres in 14 countries, including Ukraine, Kryghiztan, Mongolia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan and the Mediterranean countries. There were about 140 varieties have been noticed in Point Calimere this year alone.

V. Ganapathy, a naturalist from Tiruchi, said that Dr.Salim Ali had visited Point Calimere twice in the early 80’s and he had recommended that the Muthupet swamp and Point Calimere region be declared as a protected area for flora and fauna.

To mark the occasion, books on bird migration and Compact Dics were distributed. Retired forest officials were honoured by the BNHS.

V. Kumaresan, Forest Range Officer, Point Calimere, said that it had been decided to improve the infrastructure at the Blackbuck Sanctuary at Point Calimere. R. Paneerselvam of Chennai and others spoke.