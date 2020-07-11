Appeal to make use of free testing

11 July 2020 19:03 IST

THANJAVUR

The district administration has called upon the public to make use of the free testing conducted for COVID 19 and provide their samples at any of the collection centres functioning at 31 places in the district to ascertain whether they have been infected with the virus or not.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M.Govinda Rao has said that these centres are functioning at eight government hospitals (Thanjavur Medical College hospital – 94438 66578; Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital, Thanjavur – 98424 32956; Government hospitals at Kumbakonam – 0435 2430002; Pattukottai – 04373 252080; Thiruvaiyaru – 04362 262644; Papanasam – 04374 222459; Peravurani – 04373 232459 and Adhiramapattinam – 04373 232459); 14 primary health centres (Murukkangudi block PHC – 0435 2448053; Konullampallam – 0435 2450853; Patteeswaram – 0435 2445280; Kabisthalam – 04374 220172; Naducauvery – 04362 283464; Melattur – 04374 273404; Vallam – 04362 266066; Thiruvonam – 04372 241741; Thondarampattu – 04372 250474; Madukkur – 04373 261302; Seruvaviduthi – 04373 286021; Alagiyanayagipuram – 04373 288602; Thamaraikottai – 04373 283019 and Palayapatti – 933449 60257); three check posts (Anaikarai – 97905 35129; Neelathanallur – 95003 76883 and Vilangudi – 89736 91439); five mobile testing centres (Thanjavur Corporation domain – 98656 56519; Kumbakonam Municipal limits – 99940 21101; Pattukottai Municipality – 94434 86386; Vallam – 93442 67877 and Patteeswaram – 95003 76883) and at the institutional quarantine facility at Vallam (Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam – 93442 67877).

