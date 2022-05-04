App launched for farmers

BigHaat, a digital agriculture inputs platform, has launched a mobile Application in Tamil to provide farmers in the region with personalised advisories by leveraging data, technology, and crop science.

“BigHaat App was created to empower farmers with enriched data for sharper decision making, fulfilling their pre-harvest to post-harvest needs of their crop. The App provides quality and on-time inputs to reduce damages to crops and improve yields and crop quality. The application will provide a personalised experience to the farmer throughout the crop's lifecycle. They can access the content in Tamil and gain knowledge,” said Sachin Nandwana, co-founder, and director, BigHaat, launching the App here on Wednesday in the presence of M. Rajaram, Secretary, Pushkaram College of Agriculture Sciences.

The application also serves as a ‘farmer’s community platform’ to interact among themselves. The user interface has been kept simple and helps farmers by enabling crop configuration and profiling based on acreage, geo-location, and soil type. It also offers end-to-end crop advisory in Tamil, along with an AI-based real-time solutions for risk mitigation. Further, the App also gives product recommendations based on transactional and behavioural data, a press release from the company said.