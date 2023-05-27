Apollo team corrects rare renal birth defect in 10-day-old infant

May 27, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at Apollo Hospital have saved the life of a 10-day underweight infant by surgically removing a congenital posterior urethral valve (PVU) anomaly that was obstructing his urinary passage.

At a press meeting on Saturday to explain the procedure that was carried out in December, doctors said that parents of the male child (based in Pudukottai district) had been alerted to the presence of antenatal hydronephrosis (ANH), or fluid-filled enlargement of the kidneys, in the foetus during a routine scan done at 20 weeks. However, no further guidance was given.

PVU is a condition when obstructive membranes develop in the urethra and stop the natural flow of urine. Male children are more susceptible to this birth defect. “The problem is usually considered to be very rare, occurring in one in 50,000 babies. In this case, it was the mother’s concern of the lack of foetal movements at seven months, that made her opt for a scan on her own initiative,” said C. Alagappan, senior consultant urologist, laparoscopic and transplant surgeon, who led the team in the December 2022 procedure.

The seven-month scan revealed that the entire urinary tract was dilated and obstructed with sparse amniotic fluid for the baby to float, indicative of potential kidney and lung complications. Doctors at Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital, delivered the baby expecting it to be stillborn, but to their surprise, the child, though severely underweight at a little over 1,000 grams, was alive. “The case was referred to us when the diagnosis of PVU was made and the child had not passed urine for 48 hours,” said Dr. Alagappan.

In the half-hour operation, tools were adapted to the size of the infant, and the obstructive valve was removed through laser technology. The surgery has avoided the earlier routine of high urinary diversion where the urine exits from the flank skin.

“We are happy to note that the little boy has gained five times his birth weight, and his renal functions, including urination, are normal. The patient’s health will be monitored over the long-term to prevent organ dysfunction,” said Dr. Alagappan. “Antenatal screening is an important part of maternity healthcare. Parents must seek medical assistance when scans indicate birth anomalies.”

Urologist Nandhakumar, anaesthetists Karthik and Azhagappan and paediatricians P. Sivagurunathan and M. Divya were part of the medical team.

