Apollo launches paediatric healthcare units

December 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals has launched a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and comprehensive Paediatrics and Children’s Specialty Unit in Tiruchi, aimed at providing healthcare to critically ill young patients.

According to an official statement, the new sections were inaugurated in the presence of Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA, K. Ramanathan, president, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Tiruchi chapter, and Rev. Fr. Anthuvan on Thursday.

In his address, Dr Ramanathan said that timely medical or surgical procedures can often prevent complications and long-term health challenges among children. The new facilities will provide care to critically ill children in neonatology, paediatrics, paediatric cardiology, paediatric nephrology and other super specialties.

