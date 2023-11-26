HamberMenu
Apollo Hospitals to organise CPR training in Tiruchi

November 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to raise awareness about life-saving first aid techniques, the cardiology team of the Apollo Hospitals has planned to conduct training sessions for the general public in Tiruchi.

A community awareness session focussed on training youths and volunteers in using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) during emergencies would be organised through their “Cardiac Connect 2023” initiative.

The campaign would be held at common places such as airport, railway stations, bus stands, temples, recreation spots, gyms, government offices and so on. “We will strive hard to reach out to as many people as we can to increase the chances of survival of the patients. School and college students would be educated about the technique,” said P. Neelakannan, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Apollo Hospitals, Madurai Division.

The initiative is aimed at equipping individuals with life-saving skills, enabling them to effectively handle emergencies and potentially save lives. “Through these sessions, participants would learn the vital techniques such as hands-only CPR and AED to save someone from sudden cardiac arrest,” said Kader Sahib Ashraf, Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital.

A one-day conference was organised on Sunday, which saw the participation of doctors and medical students. Scientific sessions and panel discussions on various topics relating to cardiac health, emergencies and well-being were conducted.

