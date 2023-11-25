Apollo Hospital to offer advanced therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease

November 25, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, will be offering advanced “Deep Brain Stimulation” (DBS) for people with Parkinson’s disease.

With the help of an electrode implanted through minimally invasive surgery, the new technology allows doctors to track the beta band signals in the brain and gain crucial information about the disease in a patient, said Vijay Shankar, senior consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Shankar told presspersons on Saturday that the doctors can then programme the device with a broader range of options and create a field that delivers precise electrical waves resulting in targeted treatment of the disease. “Our patients have reported improved limb movement and other functional outcomes,” said Dr. Shankar.

