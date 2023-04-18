ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, organises Iftar party

April 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, organised an Iftar party for social harmony on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, M.S. Ashraf, former national vice president, Indian Medical Association, said fasting during Ramadan purifies the soul, improves self-discipline and self-control.

Haji Ali Akbar (Imam) said fasting was not only about skipping food but also about strengthening the mind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals, Madurai region, P. Neelakannan, the hospital’s Senior General Manager Samuel and others participated, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US