Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, organises Iftar party

April 18, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi, organised an Iftar party for social harmony on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, M.S. Ashraf, former national vice president, Indian Medical Association, said fasting during Ramadan purifies the soul, improves self-discipline and self-control.

Haji Ali Akbar (Imam) said fasting was not only about skipping food but also about strengthening the mind.

The Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals, Madurai region, P. Neelakannan, the hospital’s Senior General Manager Samuel and others participated, a press release said.

