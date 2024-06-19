ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospital team in Tiruchi carries out paediatric liver transplantation surgery

Published - June 19, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeons at the Apollo Hospital performed a living donor liver transplant on a two-year-old child, diagnosed with congenital hepatic fibrosis recently. The child’s father, 44, donated a part of his liver for his son’s transplant.

Elankumaran Krishnan, senior consultant, Liver Transplant Surgery, Apollo Tiruchi, who led the operation, said in a press statement on Tuesday: “Paediatric liver transplants require highly specialised skills due to the smaller size of organs and blood vessels in children. The procedure was performed after meticulous planning with experts from the surgical team, paediatric intensive care unit, paediatrics, and hepatology along with dedicated nursing and support staff.”

