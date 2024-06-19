GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Hospital team in Tiruchi carries out paediatric liver transplantation surgery

Published - June 19, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeons at the Apollo Hospital performed a living donor liver transplant on a two-year-old child, diagnosed with congenital hepatic fibrosis recently. The child’s father, 44, donated a part of his liver for his son’s transplant.

Elankumaran Krishnan, senior consultant, Liver Transplant Surgery, Apollo Tiruchi, who led the operation, said in a press statement on Tuesday: “Paediatric liver transplants require highly specialised skills due to the smaller size of organs and blood vessels in children. The procedure was performed after meticulous planning with experts from the surgical team, paediatric intensive care unit, paediatrics, and hepatology along with dedicated nursing and support staff.”

Related Topics

Tiruchi / hospital and clinic / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.