Apollo Hospital medicos save grievously injured road accident victim

January 28, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Surgeons at Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi saved the life of a road accident victim who had been run over by a tractor, by carrying out multiple critical procedures in a phased manner over three weeks.

At a press conference, physicians of the hospital said on Saturday that the patient, a 33-year-old woman from Kattur, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler when the vehicle collided with a tractor in Palakkarai, and she was thrown under its back wheel on December 22. When she was resuscitated at the Emergency Room in Apollo Hospital, it was found that the patient had sustained several tears on her small bowel mesentery (fold of membrane that attaches the intestine to the abdominal wall), and abdominal muscle rupture, besides herniation (protrusion through an abnormal opening) of small intestines.

The patient’s liver had also been injured. She had suffered multiple spinal fractures and disruption of the left sacroiliac joint that links the pelvis and lower spine. She was taken up for emergency laparotomy by Mohamed Mansoor, consultant laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, for procedures to repair anterior abdominal muscles and small bowel mesentery.

On December 25, a re-look laparotomy revealed her liver to be bleeding. Another operation was done to control the issue.

Consultant plastic surgeon R. Vidhun managed the abdominal wall defect with the help of vacuum assisted closure (VAC) dressings and skin grafting on January 2. A percutaneous Iliosacral screw fixation was also done in the same sitting by orthopaedic consultant K. Balasubramanian. After recovery, the patient returned home on January 15.