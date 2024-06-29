ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi completes 10 liver transplants

Published - June 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Speciality Hospital’s Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) programme in Tiruchi, launched one and a half years ago, has completed 10 liver transplants, including two paediatric cases, besides procedures on treating disorders of the pancreas, biliary tract (for cancer and other non-cancer related issues) and shunt surgeries for portal hypertension.

At a press meeting to announce the milestone on Saturday, K. Elankumaran, head of liver transplant services, Apollo Tamil Nadu, said, “Apollo Hospital’s HBP team led by hepatologist and liver transplant physician S. Kumaragurubaran, has done the first paediatric living donor liver transplant in Tiruchi. It is technically more demanding because of the young age of patients. Though most of our adult cases in the Tiruchi region are related to alcohol use, we are also seeing a rising number of fatty liver disease patients.”

“Chronic liver disease often progresses silently, but as it advances, the symptoms become more apparent and can significantly impact quality of life. Individuals may experience fatigue, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), itchy skin, swelling in the legs and abdomen due to fluid build-up (edema and ascites), and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Kumaragurubaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US