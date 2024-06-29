Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi completes 10 liver transplants

Apollo Speciality Hospital’s Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) programme in Tiruchi, launched one and a half years ago, has completed 10 liver transplants, including two paediatric cases, besides procedures on treating disorders of the pancreas, biliary tract (for cancer and other non-cancer related issues) and shunt surgeries for portal hypertension.

At a press meeting to announce the milestone on Saturday, K. Elankumaran, head of liver transplant services, Apollo Tamil Nadu, said, “Apollo Hospital’s HBP team led by hepatologist and liver transplant physician S. Kumaragurubaran, has done the first paediatric living donor liver transplant in Tiruchi. It is technically more demanding because of the young age of patients. Though most of our adult cases in the Tiruchi region are related to alcohol use, we are also seeing a rising number of fatty liver disease patients.”

“Chronic liver disease often progresses silently, but as it advances, the symptoms become more apparent and can significantly impact quality of life. Individuals may experience fatigue, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), itchy skin, swelling in the legs and abdomen due to fluid build-up (edema and ascites), and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Kumaragurubaran.