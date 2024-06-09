GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apollo hospital holds cardiac conference in Tiruchi

Published - June 09, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 2nd annual cardiac conference ‘Cardiac Connect 2024” - Arrhythmia Odyssey’ of Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Tiruchi, was held here on Sunday.

The event commemorated the successful completion of 100 electrophysiology (EP) cases and the launch of the state-of-the-art EP lab featuring a 3D mapping system - Carto 7, a non-invasive latest mapping technology.

Doctors highlighted the services of the EP division and the importance of early identification of risk factors in cardiac care with the launch of the EP Lab. Advances in surgical techniques have enabled shorter ICU stays, quicker discharges, smaller surgical scars, and less pain.

