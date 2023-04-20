HamberMenu
Apollo Hospital holds awareness rally to mark World Liver Day

April 20, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospital hosted a rally to raise awareness about hepatic health issues to mark World Liver Day on Thursday. The march was flagged off at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Puthur.

Speaking at the rally, D. Nehru, Dean, MGMGH and K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, said most people tended to neglect their liver’s well-being. “The liver can be affected by viral hepatitis, that could lead to other health complications. The excessive consumption of alcohol and antibiotic medicine is another leading cause of liver disease,” he said.

Dr. Nehru added that uncertified blood transfusions were known to adversely affect the liver. The rally concluded with a talk by V. Anbu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Tiruchi. A. Samuel, Senior General Manager and Unit Head, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Tiruchi, spoke.

