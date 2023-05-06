Apollo Hospital doctors remove tumour without surgery

May 06, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Surgeons of the Apollo Hospitals in Tiruchi have performed an endoscopic submucosal dissection, a procedure to remove precancerous and cancerous tumours, using SPEED BOAT inject, an advanced minimally invasive technique, on an 87-year-old man recently.

The patient with a history of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease was brought to the hospital with complaints of constipation. He underwent an ileocolonoscopy which revealed a large tumour measuring around 8 cm obstructing the colon. The tumour was then screened using NBI (Narrow Band Imaging) and found to be pre-cancerous.

Considering his age and the risk of recovery, the doctors decided to remove the tumour by endoscopic submucosal dissection using SPEED BOAT inject, without resorting to surgery. The procedure involved navigating a bipolar device of 3 mm to remove a tumour within the lining of the gastrointestinal tract.

The procedure was carried out by a team of doctors led by SNK. Chenduran, consultant, medical gastroenterologist, “The procedure was successful, and the patient was discharged the following day. This is the first time the hospital performed such an advanced technique,” said Dr. Chenduran.

“Endoscopic submucosal dissection is an advanced endoscopic procedure wherein large and early tumours of the GI tract can be removed without major surgery. With this procedure, the patient can start a normal diet very early and can resume normal activity at a very short time thereby avoiding prolonged stay in hospitals. In addition, there will be no external scar as the tumour is removed through the natural orifice such as the mouth,” he added.

People with a history of alcohol and tobacco use and unhealthy food habits are at an increased risk of developing a tumour in the gastrointestinal tract, Dr. Chenduran added.