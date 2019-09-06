Apiculture techniques explained

THANJAVUR

College students from four districts in this region took part in an apiculture workshop held at Rajah Serfoji Government College here on Thursday.

The participants from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Ariyalur were explained the apiculture techniques and the advantages in taking up scientific rearing of honeybees on a commercial basis by Zoology professor A.Sankari of AVC College, Mannampandal near Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district.

Presenting a brief note on the persons who have taken up honeybee rearing in rural areas successfully, Ms. Sankari also said that such an exercise not only helped those who are engaged in this activity to earn money but also improved horticulture productivity.

A field demonstration using a wooden box containing artificial comb foundation was conducted on the college premises by the retired Khadicraft employee, T. Wilson of Marthandam. Mr.Wilson explained how to handle the box, honeybees and to extract honey from the comb without damaging it.

Rajah Serfoji Government College Principal V. Senthamizh Selvi inaugurated the workshop organised under the aegis of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Hyderabad.