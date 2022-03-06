AP man arrested on cheating charge

A Cyber Crime police team of Tiruchi Rural on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh on charges of cheating a couple from Tiruchi by claiming to be a Chief Auditor and obtaining money to the tune of ₹29 lakh promising employment. Police gave the name of the accused as L. Ravishankar Reddy.

The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by Krishnakumar of Bikshandarkoil near Tiruchi, working in a private firm in Chennai. Krishnakumar’s wife who is pursuing chartered accountancy course came to know of Ravishankar Reddy through the online platform and approached him for coaching. Ravishankar, who claimed to be a Chief Audit Officer, obtained money over a period for taking coaching classes and subsequently promised to provide employment to Krishnakumar’s wife in a reputed firm. However, he did not do so and also kept the money to himself.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Krishnakumar, a team of Cyber Crime police conducted a detailed investigation and arrested Ravishankar who was remanded in judicial custody. A cheating case has been registered against him.