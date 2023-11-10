ADVERTISEMENT

Aorto-carotid bypass surgery performed at TMCH

November 10, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old woman and a mother of two children underwent aorto-carotid bypass surgery at the Super Speciality Wing of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital a week ago and is likely to get discharged from the hospital soon.

Disclosing this to the press at Thanjavur on Friday, the TMC Dean, R. Balajinathan said that the woman from a hamlet near Pattukottai suffered health problems when she delivered her first child nine years ago at a private hospital in Chennai. She was diagnosed as suffering from Takayasu arteritis.

Then she was under medication for cerebrovascular ischemia and a few years later she gave birth to her second child. As her suffering aggravated, she approached the Super Speciality Wing, inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the year 2019, at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, it was decided to perform aorto-carotid bypass surgery on her and a team of doctors led by Dr. Maruduthurai performed the procedure by planting a synthetic graft connecting the heart with the main blood vein to ensure uninterrupted supply of blood to the brain.

Since her post-operative health condition, the blood pressure, in particular, was normal she would get discharged from the hospital soon, Dr. Balajinathan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US