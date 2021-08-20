Anxiety of parents to shift wards to govt. schools

20 August 2021 21:51 IST

Private schools cautioned against denying TCs of students

TIRUCHI

Against the backdrop of students exiting self-financed schools due to tough economic conditions caused by the pandemic, the Department of School Education has been pushed into walking a tightrope in balancing the compulsions of cash-strapped managements of private institutions and anxiety of the financially-battered parents to shift their wards to government schools.

The department has, more than once, cautioned private schools against denying transfer certificates of students intending to enrol themselves in government schools. The officials, no doubt, have to follow the order in letter and spirit.

"Acting on complaints, the officials call up the private schools and instruct them to comply with the government instruction, knowing full well that the some of the schools that are on the verge of closing down due to decline in enrolment," a representative of the management of a private school in Tiruchi said.

"Nevertheless, on their part, parents of students enrolled in higher levels in private schools find the going tough in making the managements relent to their requests, notwithstanding intervention by officials" a teacher in a government school in Musiri educational district said. Striking a middle ground, the parents end up paying a portion of the fee to secure the Transfer Certificate. This factor, he said, is more prevalent in sub-urban areas where parents settled in villages find it easier to shift their wards to government schools.

As for students till class VIII, the heads of government schools do not insist on submission of transfer certificates for enrolling students from private institutions. "There are instances of heads of primary and upper primary panchayat union schools sourcing the data from the EMIS (Education Management Information System) and fulfilling admission formalities.

The onus has been placed on the headmasters of government schools to secure the transfer certificates of the newly-admitted students from the private institutions," a senior teacher of a panchayat union school in Manikandam block said.

"The current status is still hazy. There is a paradoxical situation of the government emphasising on private schools admitting students from poor socio-economic background to the extent of 25 percent at the entry level under Right to Education Act on the one hand, and welcoming students from the private schools who also gravitate to government schools due to the poor economic condition of their families on the other," a headmaster of a government school said, acknowledging that it does make sense for parents to shift their wards to government schools to be eligible for the freebies on which there is substantial Budgetary allocation.