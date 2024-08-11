Antiques kept on display at Porpanaikottai site attract visitors in droves

The display of antiques unearthed at the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai has been attracting visitors in droves.

As many as 875 antiques had been found so far during the second season of excavations at the site that was launched in mid-June.

The State Archaeology Department had displayed the antiques unearthed during the excavations at the site in view of the ‘sandhana kaappu’ festival of the Sri Muneeswarar temple at Porpanaikottai- a Sangam age site.

Several visitors had a glimpse of the antiques kept on display, said the excavation director T. Thangadurai said.