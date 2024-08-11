GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Antiques kept on display at Porpanaikottai site attract visitors in droves

Published - August 11, 2024 06:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors looking at the antiques kept on display at the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai

Visitors looking at the antiques kept on display at the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The display of antiques unearthed at the Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai has been attracting visitors in droves.

As many as 875 antiques had been found so far during the second season of excavations at the site that was launched in mid-June.

The State Archaeology Department had displayed the antiques unearthed during the excavations at the site in view of the ‘sandhana kaappu’ festival of the Sri Muneeswarar temple at Porpanaikottai- a Sangam age site.

Several visitors had a glimpse of the antiques kept on display, said the excavation director T. Thangadurai said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.