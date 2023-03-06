Antique lamps installed to decorate Madras Trunk Road

March 06, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - TIRUCHI

As a part of its beautification exercise, the Tiruchi Corporation has installed heritage lamps along the widened Madras Trunk Road from Thiruvanaikoil to Kollidam check post in the city.

Since the civic body has chosen Madras Trunk Road as one of the opt roads or streets to provide an aesthetic look, the Corporation sanctioned a project to install heritage and decorative lamps on the centre median of the road, which was recently widened from two-lane to four-lane by the State Highways Department. A sum of ₹88 lakh was allotted for the installation of heritage lamp project.

R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, told The Hindu that the work had already been completed. The efficiency of the lamps was being tested. They would soon be switched on.

He said that Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil were ideal for erecting antique lamps as both the places had centuries-old architecturally marvellous temple structures and gopurams. The project would add value to the historic places.