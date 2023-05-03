Antique idol of Korukkai Veeratteswarar temple traced to Cleveland museum

May 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A security audit by a special team of the Idol Wing - Criminal Investigation Department (IW-CID) has revealed that an missing antique metal idol of Veenadhaara Dakshinamurthy belonging to Veeratteswarar temple at Korukkai in Mayiladuthurai district is at the Cleveland Museum in the U.S.

Based on the directions of Additional Director General of Police, IW-CID, Sailesh Kumar Yadav, a special team has been formed to conduct security audits at temples in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts to verify the idols belonging to old temples in the Kumbakonam range.

Accordingly, a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police G. Balamurugan visited the Veeratteswarar temple at Korukkai in Mayiladuthurai district for the second time on Tuesday.

Mr. Balamurugan told The Hindu that the special team audited the metal idols in the temple by comparing them with the photographs of idols recorded by the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) in 1959. During the audit, the team found that a metal idol of Veenadhara Dakshinamurthy was missing and, instead, a Kalyana Sundareswarar metal idol was available at the temple, resembling the former.

The special team conducted an inquiry to trace the idol, which was believed to be stolen by antique thieves and smuggled abroad. The police scouted for the idol with private artefacts collectors and museums in India and abroad and found that the idol was with the Cleveland Museum in the U.S. The police registered a case at the Idol Wing CID police station in Chennai.

Mr. Balamurugan said efforts were underway to retrieve the stolen idol under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and the U.S. by sending a letter of request through the State and Central Governments.

Korukkai, also known as Thirukurukkai, is one of the eight temples collectively referred to as Ashta Veerattanam dedicated to Lord Siva. The Korukkai temple is under the administration and maintenance of Dharmapuram Aadheenam. The temple is believed to be built during the reign of medieval Cholas with further expansion during the time of Thanjavur Nayaks.