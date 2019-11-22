Tiruchirapalli

Anticipatory bail granted to DMK MLA

TIRUCHI

The Pudukottai District and Sessions Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA representing Tirumayam Assembly constituency and former Union Minister S. Regupathy against whom a case was booked recently for his alleged remarks on Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari.

The Court granted the anticipatory bail on a petition filed by Mr. Regupathy following a case registered by the Pudukottai Town Police based on a complaint preferred by Sheikh Diwan, an advocate, under IPC sections including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) besides Section 67 of the IT Act.

Mr. Regupathy, while speaking to reporters at Pudukottai a few days ago, alleged that the Collector was “acting like AIADMK’s women’s wing secretary” of the district. He made the remark after his name and those of DMK MLAs of Alangudi and Pudukottai Assembly constituencies were excluded in the “notices” (handbills) and advertisements given out in connection with the Cooperative Week celebrations held in Pudukottai.

Nov 24, 2019

