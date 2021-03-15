Anti-social murdered in Tiruchi

A 34-year-old man against whom several criminal cases had been booked was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Mela Ambikapuram here in the late hours on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as P. Silambarasan.

The murder took place in a bushy area a few metres away from the house of Silambaram when he ventured out and was speaking over the mobile phone, said police sources. The identity of the accused was not known immediately.

Police said there were murder and attempt to murder cases that were booked against Silambarasan against whom a history sheet had been opened. Police suspect that the murder of Silambarasan was a revenge killing for his alleged involvement in the murder of ‘cable’ Sekar, who was an AIADMK functionary, in 2011. Silambarasan was one among the 11 accused who were arrested then in connection with the murder. The Ariyamangalam Police have registered a case of murder.