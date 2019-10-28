Anti-social murdered in Thanjavur

TIRUCHI
A history sheeted rowdy was murdered by an armed gang at Ponthiripalaiyam under Thanjavur town west police station limits on Monday. The victim K. Viji alias Vijayan, 31, was involved in seven cases, including three murder cases.
Police sources said Vijayan was walking alone in the morning when the armed gang which was apparently waiting attacked him with sharp weapons killing him on the spot and fled from the crime scene.
Previous enmity was the cause behind the murder, said the sources adding that three persons were detained later in the day in connection with the murder. The Thanjavur west police are investigating.
