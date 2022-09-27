Anti-Rabies Vaccine camp today

The Hindu Bureau
September 27, 2022 20:03 IST

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mayiladuthurai administration has advised pet owners to get their animals vaccinated against rabies on Wednesday, at the special camps to be conducted by Animal Husbandry Department, as part of World Rabies Day observance.

The initiative will be carried out in line with the government's efforts to eradicate rabies by 2030, under the new National Action Plan for dog Mediated Rabies Elimination, District Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release.

