Anti methane project federation opposes ONGC’s decision to do repair in old wells

Updated - May 22, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 09:59 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Coordinator of the Anti Methane project federation T.Jeyaraman met with the media persons on Wednesday in Mayiladuthurai | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Anti Methane Project Federation oppose Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) recent decision to repair old wells.

Chief Coordinator of the federation T.Jeyaraman who met with the media persons accused ONGC of trying to set up new extraction projects in the name of repairing old wells. “We are not against repairing valves or blockages in a well but the specifics of what the ONGC has mentioned does not appear like a repair”

Mr.Jeyaraman said, the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020 has been brought to safeguard the Cauvery river bed from the oil companies. This attempt by ONGC goes against the spirit of the Act as numerous ecological and health hazards await with new projects.

In its statement on Tuesday, ONGC said eight oil wells in Mayiladuthurai and Kuthalam taluk would be repaired. “Despite asking for transparency about their works in the specified wells, no documents were provided for us,” said Mr.Jeyaraman

