Anti methane project federation opposes ONGC’s decision to do repair in old wells

Members of the Anti Methane Project Federation oppose Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) recent decision to repair old wells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Coordinator of the federation T.Jeyaraman who met with the media persons accused ONGC of trying to set up new extraction projects in the name of repairing old wells. “We are not against repairing valves or blockages in a well but the specifics of what the ONGC has mentioned does not appear like a repair”

Mr.Jeyaraman said, the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020 has been brought to safeguard the Cauvery river bed from the oil companies. This attempt by ONGC goes against the spirit of the Act as numerous ecological and health hazards await with new projects.

In its statement on Tuesday, ONGC said eight oil wells in Mayiladuthurai and Kuthalam taluk would be repaired. “Despite asking for transparency about their works in the specified wells, no documents were provided for us,” said Mr.Jeyaraman

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.