Anti-liquor movement demands prohibition

TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Anti-Liquor Movements has urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to introduce prohibition in the State.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, C.J. Rajan, Convener of the movement, said that a special committee should be formed to study the effects of alcoholism and TASMAC shops and bars be closed gradually.

The movement, consisting of 25 associations, has also raised a list of demands - creating awareness of the ill-effects of alcohol among students by including it in their syllabus, closure of bars, shifting of liquor shops from residential areas and eventual closure and closing of alcohol production units. It also demanded that the issue should be discussed at grama sabha meetings to raise awareness and formation of a committee to study the effects of alcohol and provide a detailed report.